Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 127 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 15th total of 309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

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About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

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Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial real estate mortgages and construction loans, small business working capital loans and lines of credit, SBA guaranteed loans, and investment property loans.

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