Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 127 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 15th total of 309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $38.50.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
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