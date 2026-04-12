China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,363 shares, a growth of 700.6% from the March 15th total of 545 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

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China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

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China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is one of the largest dairy product manufacturers in China, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The company focuses on the production, processing and sale of a wide range of dairy products, leveraging modern dairy farming practices and vertically integrated operations to maintain quality and food safety standards.

Its product portfolio includes fresh liquid milk, UHT milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese, marketed under well-known brands such as Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili (in select segments).

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