Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $134.58

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.5789.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy on ABT and kept a $137 price target, citing a resilient MedTech and diagnostics mix that supports Abbott’s path to 2026 targets. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy on ABT and kept a $137 price target, citing a resilient MedTech and diagnostics mix that supports Abbott’s path to 2026 targets. Positive Sentiment: Citi recently initiated/maintained a Buy on ABT (coverage note reported), providing analyst support that can limit downside from headline risk. Globe & Mail: Citi Buy

Citi recently initiated/maintained a Buy on ABT (coverage note reported), providing analyst support that can limit downside from headline risk. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting Abbott as a dividend-king value/attractive yield may draw income-focused buyers who view current weakness as a buying opportunity. MarketBeat: Dividend King

Recent coverage highlighting Abbott as a dividend-king value/attractive yield may draw income-focused buyers who view current weakness as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott published consumer survey PR on chronic disease prevention (brand/marketing relevance). Useful for positioning but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. PR Newswire: Survey

Abbott published consumer survey PR on chronic disease prevention (brand/marketing relevance). Useful for positioning but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews note mixed expectations ahead of upcoming earnings (EPS growth expected but edge cases for a beat are limited), so the report could produce volatility but not a clear directional catalyst yet. Yahoo: Earnings Preview

Wall Street previews note mixed expectations ahead of upcoming earnings (EPS growth expected but edge cases for a beat are limited), so the report could produce volatility but not a clear directional catalyst yet. Negative Sentiment: A Chicago jury ordered Abbott to pay $53 million in compensatory damages in a preterm infant formula trial — a headline legal loss that raises litigation risk and investor concern about reputational and settlement exposure. Reuters: Jury Verdict

A Chicago jury ordered Abbott to pay $53 million in compensatory damages in a preterm infant formula trial — a headline legal loss that raises litigation risk and investor concern about reputational and settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in March (up ~19.4% vs. mid‑March), bringing total shorted shares to ~23.8M and a ~1.6 days-to-cover — increased bearish positioning can amplify downward moves on negative headlines.

Short interest rose sharply in March (up ~19.4% vs. mid‑March), bringing total shorted shares to ~23.8M and a ~1.6 days-to-cover — increased bearish positioning can amplify downward moves on negative headlines. Negative Sentiment: Evercore trimmed its price target (reported) and broader healthcare stocks were weaker today, adding sector pressure; analyst and macro pressure can compound headline-driven selling. American Banking News: Evercore PT Cut

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.34 and a one year high of $139.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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