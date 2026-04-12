Barry Canton Sells 13,155 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 13,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $91,164.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,170.12. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, Barry Canton sold 13,116 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $83,942.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Trending Headlines about Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.38. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 183.81%.The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ginkgo Bioworks this week:

Positive Sentiment: March short interest fell sharply — short interest totaled 6,146,646 shares as of March 31, down 23.2% from 8,004,118 on March 15; roughly 11.0% of the float is sold short and the days-to-cover is ~5.2. Reduced short exposure can remove a headwind and support the stock.

March short interest fell sharply — short interest totaled 6,146,646 shares as of March 31, down 23.2% from 8,004,118 on March 15; roughly 11.0% of the float is sold short and the days-to-cover is ~5.2. Reduced short exposure can remove a headwind and support the stock. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by the CEO: Jason R. Kelly sold 97,015 shares on April 8 (avg $6.93) and 109,767 shares on April 9 (avg $6.40), totaling ~206,782 shares (~$1.37M) and materially reducing his holdings. The filings say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity. Jason R. Kelly Form 4

Large insider sales by the CEO: Jason R. Kelly sold 97,015 shares on April 8 (avg $6.93) and 109,767 shares on April 9 (avg $6.40), totaling ~206,782 shares (~$1.37M) and materially reducing his holdings. The filings say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders/major holders also sold small blocks (Reshma P. Shetty and Barry Canton each sold ~13k shares on April 8–9 at similar prices). These rounds of sales were likewise disclosed as tax-withholding-related. Reshma’s filing: Reshma P. Shetty Form 4 ; Barry Canton’s filing: Barry Canton Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

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Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

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