Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $12.53

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5325.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Cross Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $236.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

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Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company’s core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

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