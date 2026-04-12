Amir Schlachet Sells 4,001 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,072.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,005,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,218,978.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70.

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLBE opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 3,780,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 601,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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