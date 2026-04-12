Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.