7,032 Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL Acquired by Luma Capital S.A. SPF

Luma Capital S.A. SPF acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,000. Markel Group makes up 14.2% of Luma Capital S.A. SPF’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,923.49 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,698.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,990.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,019.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

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Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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