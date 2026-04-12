52,356 Shares in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLD. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 56,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the sale, the director owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 7.25. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital News Summary

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $56.00 target price on Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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