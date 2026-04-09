ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 6,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.