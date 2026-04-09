Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) CEO David James Lennon Sells 63,945 Shares

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) CEO David James Lennon sold 63,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $217,413.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,614.80. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

David James Lennon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, David James Lennon sold 94,087 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $322,718.41.

On Monday, April 6th, David James Lennon sold 102,395 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $359,406.45.

On Thursday, April 2nd, David James Lennon sold 26,858 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $93,465.84.

On Monday, March 2nd, David James Lennon sold 5,100 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $16,881.00.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WHWK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 212,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whitehawk Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WHWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,915,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Whitehawk Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitehawk Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

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Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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