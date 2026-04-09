Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.04. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 768,496 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by ($0.21). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $254,716.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 333,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,788.63. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 42,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,995.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 411,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,112.60. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,342 shares of company stock worth $2,583,985. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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