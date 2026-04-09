TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

TWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TWFG from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

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Institutional Trading of TWFG

TWFG Stock Up 2.6%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TWFG by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TWFG by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 958,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 511,469 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in TWFG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TWFG by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in TWFG by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 593,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 107.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.81 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TWFG

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TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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