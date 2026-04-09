Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) fell 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 14.20. 1,186,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 272,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 12.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.03. The firm has a market cap of £18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.14.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frances Ward purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £960. Also, insider Ross Glover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £960. Company insiders own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

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