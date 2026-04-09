Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.7006 and last traded at $0.7450. 133,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 248,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7590.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.53.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPH. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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