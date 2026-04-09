SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Analysis

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SCHMID Group and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHMID Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rimini Street 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.12%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than SCHMID Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.0% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCHMID Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHMID Group N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street 8.80% -27.81% 2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCHMID Group and Rimini Street”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHMID Group $68.81 million 4.40 N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $421.54 million 0.73 $37.10 million $0.40 8.45

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than SCHMID Group.

Risk and Volatility

SCHMID Group has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats SCHMID Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHMID Group

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SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines. It also provides maintenance, after sales, customer training, and on-site services, as well as offers spare parts. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Freudenstadt, Germany.

About Rimini Street

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Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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