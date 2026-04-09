Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,888. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Wierbicki also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.45. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 946,673 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 683,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580,568 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Rush Street Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

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About Rush Street Interactive

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Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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