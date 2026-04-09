Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ICON). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Icon Energy stock on December 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Icon Energy Price Performance

Shares of ICON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Icon Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Icon Energy ( NASDAQ:ICON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The brand management company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Icon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the brand management company to purchase up to 51.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Icon Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Icon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icon Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ICON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,018 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.02% of Icon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Icon Energy

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Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

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