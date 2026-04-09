Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,208 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,251.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,692,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,034,361.20. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.09 per share, for a total transaction of $82,215.57.

On Monday, April 6th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,200 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,564.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,229 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,366.34.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,234 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,171.14.

On Monday, March 23rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,289 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $83,617.43.

On Friday, March 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,247 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,187.37.

On Thursday, March 19th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,235 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,745.00.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 220,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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