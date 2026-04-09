Lixiang Education Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 20th (NASDAQ:LXEH)

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 19th.

Lixiang Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXEH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 4,331,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Lixiang Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixiang Education in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixiang Education stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 2.58% of Lixiang Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lixiang Education

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Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

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