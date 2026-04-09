Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $31.67. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 107,100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,485.20. The trade was a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $159,291.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,424.65. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,699. Corporate insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 141.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 835.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 120.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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