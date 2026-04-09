Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$57.94 and last traded at C$57.94. Approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.98.

Konami Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.94.

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About Konami Group

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Konami Group is a Tokyo-based entertainment and gaming company with roots dating back to its founding in 1969. Originally established as a jukebox rental and repair business, the company expanded into video game development in the 1980s and later reorganized into its current holding company structure in 2015. Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Konami operates as a diversified entertainment firm serving a global audience.

The company’s core business is digital entertainment, encompassing the development, publishing and distribution of video games for consoles, PCs and mobile platforms.

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