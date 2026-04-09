Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 5,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 57,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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