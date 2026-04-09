iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 1,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap. IBRN was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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