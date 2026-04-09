iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $49.03. 19,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 95,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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