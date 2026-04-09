Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells 1,494 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $25,144.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 303,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,478.50. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 8,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

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Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 606,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 371,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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