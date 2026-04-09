Insider Buying: HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) CFO Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Mcgee bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,760. This trade represents a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HMH Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HMH opened at $16.89 on Thursday. HMH Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

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About HMH

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Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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