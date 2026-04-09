Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $18.82. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 741,671 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Patrick J. Orr sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,392.10. The trade was a 50.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew M. Brophy sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $54,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $342,236.25. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 962.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

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Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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