Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $157.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.8077.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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