Finance Corp International Sells 34,219 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 34,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $169,384.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,624,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,843,745.05. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Finance Corp International sold 19,311 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $95,203.23.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Finance Corp International sold 47,954 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $235,454.14.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Finance Corp International sold 9,928 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $49,540.72.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Finance Corp International sold 18,663 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $92,755.11.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Finance Corp International sold 32,807 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $164,691.14.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Finance Corp International sold 11,104 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $55,964.16.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Finance Corp International sold 16,179 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,218.58.

On Monday, March 23rd, Finance Corp International sold 2,162 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $10,874.86.

On Thursday, March 19th, Finance Corp International sold 34,607 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $175,111.42.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Finance Corp International sold 4,819 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $25,926.22.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSAK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 108,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,610. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

Further Reading

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