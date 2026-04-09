FedEx Freight Investor Day: Standalone LTL Plan Targets 15% Margins, $1B+ Free Cash Flow Post-Spin

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Freight used its first Investor Day to outline a strategy for operating as a standalone less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, emphasizing network scale, commercial initiatives, technology modernization, and a financial framework aimed at higher margins and free cash flow generation.

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Leadership frames “new FedEx Freight” ahead of spin

Mariana Rose, managing director of investor relations, opened the event with a safety message focused on distracted driving and noted preliminary estimates showing automobile fatalities down 12% in 2025. Rose also reminded investors about forward-looking statements and directed listeners to FedEx Freight disclosures for non-GAAP reconciliations.

John Smith, incoming president and CEO of FedEx Freight, said the business is being built around three stakeholder groups: people, customers, and shareholders. He highlighted the company’s safety culture and “collective responsibility” mindset, while positioning the separation as an opportunity to “chart our own path, executing on our freight-focused strategy to convert our strengths into high quality growth, enhanced profitability, and expanded free cash flow.”

Smith also reviewed the company’s buildout through acquisitions, including Viking Freight (1998), American Freightways (2001), and Watkins Motor Lines (2006), and the 2011 move to a single network supporting Priority and Economy products. He said FedEx Freight expects this year to generate $8.7 billion in revenue and approximately $1.1 billion in adjusted operating income, implying an operating margin of about 12%.

Network scale and operations initiatives

COO Clint McCoy said FedEx Freight operates “the largest, fastest, and most reliable freight network in the industry,” and described work to rationalize service centers, modernize the fleet, re-engineer lanes and flows, and tighten dock execution. He detailed the current footprint as:

More than 365 locations and approximately 26,000 doors

About 30,000 motorized vehicles, including more than 17,000 tractors

Coverage across all 50 states, Mexico, and Canada

McCoy said FedEx Freight has consolidated 39 service centers since 2023, removing about 1,000 doors, while adding nine new locations and 600 doors in strategic markets. He also cited the Chicago market as an example, saying the company has 11 service centers and nearly 1,500 doors in the metro area—“over 50% more capacity than our closest competitor in that market.”

Operational initiatives outlined included linehaul optimization, dock optimization, and fleet modernization. McCoy said the company’s Dim and Motion technology captures more than 90% of shipments in real time, enabling cube-based planning; he said this contributed to a 12% increase in cube utilization over the past year. He also said machine-learning tools helped drive a 10% reduction in planned versus actual freight handles. In fleet modernization, McCoy said the average age of the linehaul fleet has been reduced from 5.6 years to 4.5 years since 2023, improving miles per gallon by 3%.

On safety, McCoy said investments in safety technologies and culture contributed to a 30% reduction in DOT-preventable accidents over the past five years, and noted that 40% of drivers have exceeded the 1 million-mile safe driving mark.

Commercial strategy: salesforce buildout, yield discipline, and target verticals

Chief Specialized Services and Commercial Officer Mike Lyons said FedEx Freight is the only national LTL carrier with a dual service offering—Priority and Economy—running through one network. He said Priority makes up more than 60% of shipments, with additional specialty services including Custom Critical, Freight Direct, and others.

Lyons said FedEx Freight has nearly 140,000 active customers and emphasized revenue concentration among long-tenured accounts, stating that when excluding single shippers, customers with more than a decade of tenure represent nearly 90% of revenue. He also said the top 25 customers account for 17% of total revenue.

Lyons’ growth plan centered on strengthening go-to-market execution, improving customer experience, and generating “durable, high-quality revenue growth.” He said the company has reached its hiring target for a dedicated LTL sales force, now totaling 500 sellers across North America, and that these hires were required to have LTL experience. He also said sales incentives have been re-engineered to align with the company’s “profitable growth” priorities rather than revenue alone.

Lyons said FedEx Freight is “committed to maintaining a rational pricing strategy” with yield as a “core objective.” He described moves to simplify contracts, adopt an LTL-specific pricing platform, and improve billing and invoicing processes. Lyons said the company is “on track to reduce manual touch points by up to 60%” in billing-related processes and is shifting work previously handled by offshore vendors to in-house and near-shore resources.

Lyons highlighted four target end markets and cited estimated total addressable markets (TAMs) for three of them:

Small and medium-sized businesses

Healthcare (around a $6 billion TAM)

Grocery (around a $1 billion TAM)

Data centers and energy (around a $2 billion TAM)

In Q&A, Lyons said the company sees “roughly about a $9 billion market opportunity” across the verticals discussed and said FedEx Freight has “very little penetration” in them today. Smith added that moving Custom Critical under Freight about 18 months earlier creates an opportunity in healthcare and cold chain.

Addressing bundling with parcel, Lyons said the company is “about 99% done” unbundling and described a “net neutral” approach for customers through contract terms. Smith said the goal is to keep customers “whole through this transition.”

Technology roadmap and financial targets

CTO Mike Rodgers said the company is building “fit for LTL” tools across the freight value chain and expects to leverage agentic AI, machine learning, and native platform capabilities such as those within Salesforce. Rodgers said the technology organization has reduced its application footprint by more than 20% by eliminating over 300 applications, aiming to reduce complexity, operating cost, and cyber risk exposure.

Rodgers described priorities around modernizing pricing, rating, and invoicing, and said the company expects a 60% reduction in manual invoice touch points. He also said the company is launching a dedicated FedEx Freight website, noting that on the shared FedEx website it takes five clicks to start a shipment, versus one click on the new site.

During Q&A, Rodgers said RFID is used “on every package now,” adding it is “on 90% of our shipments now,” and said the data supports trailer density planning and is viewed as a competitive advantage.

CFO Marshall Witt laid out medium-term financial targets, including 4%-6% revenue CAGR and 10%-12% adjusted operating income CAGR. He said the company expects investments to create approximately a 50 basis point headwind during the transition period in 2026 and described a medium-term adjusted operating margin bridge from about 12% to about 15%, with yield expansion contributing more than half of the improvement.

Witt said the company expects to generate more than $1 billion per year in free cash flow over the medium term, representing over 90% net income to free cash flow conversion. He also outlined a capital allocation framework prioritizing organic investment (with CapEx targeted at about 5% of revenue), debt reduction to maintain investment-grade status, and shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. Witt said the company expects to reduce leverage to under 2.5x within 12 months post-spin. He added that the company will evaluate strategic M&A using “very stringent criteria.”

In closing remarks, Smith reiterated the company’s focus on operational efficiency, a strengthened commercial offering, and technology enhancements, saying these efforts are intended to drive “high-quality growth, improved profitability, and a very strong balance sheet” as an independent company.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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