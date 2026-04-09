DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Dnb Carnegie lowered DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT Stock Up 4.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.09. DHT has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.96 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 42.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 125.19%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.