Crawford & Company (CRD.A) & Its Peers Critical Review

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crawford & Company to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Crawford & Company pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out -58.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crawford & Company and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford & Company Competitors 304 1278 1992 106 2.52

Profitability

Crawford & Company presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Crawford & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Crawford & Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 1.50% 26.21% 5.74% Crawford & Company Competitors 4.99% 46.54% 7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.31 billion $19.63 million 26.37 Crawford & Company Competitors $4.54 billion $158.42 million -7.79

Crawford & Company’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company. Crawford & Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company’s rivals have a beta of 2.88, meaning that their average share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crawford & Company rivals beat Crawford & Company on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

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