Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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