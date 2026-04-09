Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
More Constellation Brands News
Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street on the bottom line and Mexican lager brands (Pacifico, Victoria) showed steady demand, helping limit the sales decline. Constellation Brands posts smaller‑than‑expected quarterly sales drop on steady Mexican beer demand
- Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Constellation Brands Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive: Wells Fargo raised its price target and Evercore kept a buy stance, providing upside support for the stock. Benzinga: Wells Fargo raises PT to $180
- Neutral Sentiment: Management set a conference call and transition notes (incoming President & CEO Nicholas Fink to speak briefly), which could give more color on strategy and the outlook tomorrow. Constellation Brands Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Management withdrew its previously issued fiscal‑2028 guidance and described demand as “subdued,” increasing uncertainty about medium‑term growth and prompting investor caution. Modelo maker Constellation Brands withdraws 2028 guidance due to uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined as wine & spirits softened and management said shoppers are trading down to cheaper beer and wine — a demand mix issue that could pressure margins and top‑line recovery. Corona brewer says shoppers are going for cheaper beer and wine, as it grows more cautious on demand
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.
The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.
Further Reading
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