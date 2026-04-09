Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Jeffs’ Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $430.91 million 0.85 $20.98 million $0.57 17.78 Jeffs’ Brands $14.47 million 0.08 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fiverr International and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 2 7 3 0 2.08 Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 90.43%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 4.87% 16.58% 6.50% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiverr International beats Jeffs’ Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

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