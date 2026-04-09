Comparing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and MainStreet Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A MainStreet Bank 11.51% 8.32% 0.72%

Dividends

First Resource Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MainStreet Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Resource Bancorp pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bank pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 MainStreet Bank 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Resource Bancorp and MainStreet Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and MainStreet Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $44.33 million 1.42 $8.16 million $2.72 7.68 MainStreet Bank $135.62 million 1.31 $15.61 million $1.76 13.10

MainStreet Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bank has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MainStreet Bank beats First Resource Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

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First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About MainStreet Bank

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

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