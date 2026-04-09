CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.8199. CarParts.com shares last traded at $0.8082, with a volume of 172,799 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTS

CarParts.com Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CarParts.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.

Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.

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