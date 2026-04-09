Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.39 and traded as high as $44.84. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 47,421 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $45.00 target price on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

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Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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