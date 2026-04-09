Brannin Mcbee Sells 100,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $8,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 313,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,490,725. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 66,665 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $5,416,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brannin Mcbee sold 56,031 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $4,149,095.55.

On Monday, March 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $3,028,375.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $6,922,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $3,610,687.50.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $8,253,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,891,174.95.

On Monday, March 16th, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $3,694,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $8,444,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,934,942.60.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 19,433,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

More CoreWeave News

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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