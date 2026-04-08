YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YPF. Weiss Ratings cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.2%

YPF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. 548,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.30. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $149,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $610.40. This trade represents a 99.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404.61. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,605,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,282,000 after buying an additional 1,208,440 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,670,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 362,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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