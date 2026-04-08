Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,450,000 after buying an additional 977,127 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,293,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $929,828,000 after buying an additional 843,267 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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