Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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