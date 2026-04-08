Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after buying an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,736,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.60 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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