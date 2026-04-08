Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $313.67 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $301.58 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.87.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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