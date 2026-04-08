Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 17,594 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 118,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

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About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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