Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect largely in‑line Q1 results with focus on an early turnaround in North America foods, which could stabilize sentiment if management shows traction on affordability and volume recovery. Read More.

Analysts expect largely in‑line Q1 results with focus on an early turnaround in North America foods, which could stabilize sentiment if management shows traction on affordability and volume recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a buy stance (price target cut slightly from $190 to $186), signaling continued analyst confidence and potential upside relative to current levels. Read More.

UBS maintained a buy stance (price target cut slightly from $190 to $186), signaling continued analyst confidence and potential upside relative to current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street coverage (Zacks and others) continues to flag PEP as a steady, dividend‑paying name with resilient cash flow — a defensive attribute in volatile markets. Read More.

Street coverage (Zacks and others) continues to flag PEP as a steady, dividend‑paying name with resilient cash flow — a defensive attribute in volatile markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus view is for Q1 results to come in roughly in line with expectations; in‑line prints may limit downside but won’t likely spark a major rally absent clear signs of a PFNA recovery. Read More.

Consensus view is for Q1 results to come in roughly in line with expectations; in‑line prints may limit downside but won’t likely spark a major rally absent clear signs of a PFNA recovery. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly reset fair value estimates (small trims and mixed price‑target moves), reflecting uncertainty about timing of pricing and product benefits showing up in sales. Read More.

Analysts have modestly reset fair value estimates (small trims and mixed price‑target moves), reflecting uncertainty about timing of pricing and product benefits showing up in sales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small non-core asset sale (NJ warehouse) noted — minor cash flow/portfolio tidy-up but immaterial to fundamentals. Read More.

Small non-core asset sale (NJ warehouse) noted — minor cash flow/portfolio tidy-up but immaterial to fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports show sharp consumer pushback after years of price increases on Frito‑Lay snacks (Doritos up ~50% since 2021), which the company says cost it billions in sales and market value — pricing missteps and subsequent cuts raise near‑term margin and volume concerns. Read More.

Multiple reports show sharp consumer pushback after years of price increases on Frito‑Lay snacks (Doritos up ~50% since 2021), which the company says cost it billions in sales and market value — pricing missteps and subsequent cuts raise near‑term margin and volume concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marriott reportedly switched on‑site beverage partnerships toward Coca‑Cola in a broad hotel move — a visible loss for distribution and brand presence in a key channel. Read More.

Marriott reportedly switched on‑site beverage partnerships toward Coca‑Cola in a broad hotel move — a visible loss for distribution and brand presence in a key channel. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Customer reaction to recent Frito‑Lay price cuts has been mixed and the stock has reacted to worries about execution and brand risk (including festival exits), keeping valuation under pressure until clearer demand stabilization occurs. Read More.

Customer reaction to recent Frito‑Lay price cuts has been mixed and the stock has reacted to worries about execution and brand risk (including festival exits), keeping valuation under pressure until clearer demand stabilization occurs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo’s festival/partnership pullbacks and brand‑risk headlines add reputational pressure that can amplify short‑term volatility and investor concern about growth momentum. Read More.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2%

PEP opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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