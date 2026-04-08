Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $689,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 1.8%

ORCL stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $411.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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