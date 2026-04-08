Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $31.38 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $307.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $279.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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