Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stake in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in KLA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4,023.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $133,209,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in KLA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,450.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,835.00 price objective on shares of KLA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.64.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,548.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,473.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,310.65. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $586.81 and a 52-week high of $1,693.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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