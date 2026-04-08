Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $147.30 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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